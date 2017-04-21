LAX Postgame Notes: USC at Stanford

The Women of Troy won their seventh straight game on a 15-12 decision over the Cardinal

April 21, 2017 Recap | Final Stats GAME NOTES USC improved to 5-3 all-time against Stanford and has won four straight over the Cardinal.

The win secured the top seed and a first-round bye for USC in the upcoming MPSF tournament. The Trojans' first postseason game will be an MPSF semifinal on Friday, April 28.

The Women of Troy extended their conference regular-season winning streak to 17 straight MPSF games; one shy of tying the league record of 18 set by Denver (2013-15).

USC won its seventh straight game; the team's longest winning streak this season.

The Trojans have now won 33 of their last 37 games.

Stanford became the first and only MPSF team to reach 10 goals against the Trojans this season. The Cardinal is also the first MPSF team to score double-digit goals against USC since April 19, 2015. That day, Stanford scored 12 goals; the last time USC dropped a league contest.

Senior attacker Michaela Michael scored five goals in a game for the eighth time in her career. She secured a hat trick for the 37th time in her career. Michael's five points gives her 281 career points and moves her into first place all-time in program history ahead of Caroline deLyra (2013-16) who had 279 points. She also moves into third all-time in MPSF history.

Senior attacker Kylie Drexel tied her career high with five goals and set new career highs with four assists and nine total points. The nine points are the second highest by a Trojan player this season (Cynthia Del Core, 11; March 17 at Dartmouth).

Freshman midfielder Kerrigan Miller secured a career-high seven draw controls.





